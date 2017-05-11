May 11 SABAF SPA

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 37.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES TO REACH IN 2017 SALES OF ABOUT EUR 145 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 131 MILLION IN 2016, AND IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATING MARGINS IN COMPARISON TO 2016 (PREVIOUS FORECAST SHOWED SALES OF AROUND EUR 140 MILLION) Source text: reut.rs/2pBXx0t Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)