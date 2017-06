April 27 Sabanci Holding AS:

* Says cancels decision to purchase shares of Aksigorta from Borsa Istanbul up to 2 percent share capital within one year

* Partner in the unit Ageas Insurance International N.V. cancels purchase of 2 percent of Aksigorta A.S.'s share capital from Borsa Istanbul A.S. within one year in line with the joint management principle Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)