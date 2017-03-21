March 21 Sabina Gold & Silver Corp:
* Sabina Gold & Silver announces financial results for the
year ended 2016
* Sabina - for 3-month period ended dec 31, 2016, reported a
net loss of $2.0 million, favourable by $2.7 million compared to
same period of 2015
* Sabina - strategic review on co's wishbone property in
nunavut, resulted write down of $5.2 million in q3 and $1.9
million in Q4
* Sabina - had cash and cash equivalents and short-term
investments of $39.9 million at december 31, 2016
* Sabina - has budgeted $8.5 million as its base budget for
2017
* Sabina - planned certain discretionary activities,
including exploration drilling program, among others
* Sabina - depending on timing and success of permitting
process, total expenditures could range up to approximately $31
million in 2017
