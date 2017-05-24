BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
May 24 Sabre Corp
* Sabre corp - expects to record charge of about $80 million to $100 million, before taxes - sec filing
* Sabre corp - impairment charge represents a non-cash expense in q2 of 2017
* Sabre says impairment charge to result in material impact on sabre’s financial results
* Sabre - expects to record charge for impairment of previously capitalized net costs, other assets related to contract with air berlin plc & co luftverkehrs kg
* Sabre corp - matters related to charge are expected to further adversely impact sabre's future results of operations and cash flow
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.