BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Sabre Corp
* Says will provide consulting services to several of its member airlines through a new agreement with African Airlines Association Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.