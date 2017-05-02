UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Sabre Corp:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations
* Sabre Corp - sabre reiterated full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and free cash flow
* Q1 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $915.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $897.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $3.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2prNugR) Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: