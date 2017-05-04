May 4 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* SAExploration announces first quarter 2017 consolidated financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $86.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* SAExploration Holdings - expect HOCOL agreement to add incremental revenue potential of about $40 million/year on normalized annual basis through maturity

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - as of March 31, 2017, SAE's backlog was $53.1 million

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - as of March 31, 2017, SAE's backlog was $53.1 million

* SAExploration Holdings Inc - currently expects all of projects in its backlog to be completed during 2017