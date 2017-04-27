UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Saf Holland SA:
* Adjustment of the conversion price and conversion ratio of the convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020
* Effective from April 28, 2017, adjusted conversion price is 12.0517 euros ($13.13)(previously 12.1823 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,297.5846 (previously 8,208.6306) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources