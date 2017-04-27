April 27 Saf Holland SA:

* Adjustment of the conversion price and conversion ratio of the convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020

* Effective from April 28, 2017, adjusted conversion price is 12.0517 euros ($13.13)(previously 12.1823 euros), and consequently adjusted conversion ratio is 8,297.5846 (previously 8,208.6306) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)