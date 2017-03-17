March 17 Saf Holland SA:

* Dividend per share to increase by 10 pct to 0.44 euros(previous year: 0.40 euros)

* Sales in 2016 reach 1,042.0 million euros ($1.12 billion)(previous year: 1,060.7 million euros); group organic sales at previous year's level

* At 8.7 pct, 2016 adjusted EBIT margin reaches upper half of target range of 8 to 9 pct

* 2017 full-year outlook: sales to increase to 1,060 million euros to 1,090 million euros; adjusted EBIT margin to remain in range of 8 to 9 pct

* Result for period of 15.9 pct down to 43.5 million euros (previous year: 51.7 million euros) in 2016 financial year