Russia's Lukoil wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 18 Safe Bulkers Inc
* Safe Bulkers, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $33.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Safe Bulkers Inc - Co's remaining capital expenditure requirements amounted to $31.9 million, consisting of $4.6 million payable 2017, $27.3 million payable 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.