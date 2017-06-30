REFILE-Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
KINSHASA, July 1 Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease.
June 30 Safe Orthopaedics SA:
* RAISES 2,389,967.7 EUROS BY ISSUANCE OF 23,899,677 SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE 0.10 EURO PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment