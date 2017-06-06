June 6 SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:

* LAUNCHES EUR 5 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: EUR 0.66 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR 2 EXISTING SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE MAY BE RAISED TO EUR 5.8 MILLION IF EXTENSION CLAUSE EXERCISED IN FULL

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: JUNE 12 TO JUNE 23

* HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TOTALLING EUR 3.8 MILLION

* THE OFFER WILL BE OPEN TO PUBLIC ONLY FOR FRANCE