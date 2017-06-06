BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 6 SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS SA:
* LAUNCHES EUR 5 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE
* CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE: EUR 0.66 PER SHARE
* SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR 2 EXISTING SHARES
* CAPITAL INCREASE MAY BE RAISED TO EUR 5.8 MILLION IF EXTENSION CLAUSE EXERCISED IN FULL
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: JUNE 12 TO JUNE 23
* HAS RECEIVED COMMITMENTS TOTALLING EUR 3.8 MILLION
* THE OFFER WILL BE OPEN TO PUBLIC ONLY FOR FRANCE
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017