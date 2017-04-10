April 10 Istar Inc
* Safety, Income and Growth Inc files for IPO of up to $100
million - SEC filing
* Safety, Income and Growth Inc - to apply to have common
stock listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SFTY"
* Safety, Income and Growth - intends to elect to qualify as
real estate investment trust, for U.S. Federal Income Tax
purposes
* Safety, Income and Growth - BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P.
Morgan and Barclays are underwriters to the IPO
* Safety Income & Growth Inc - co will be externally managed
by SFTY Manager LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Istar Inc
* Safety Income & Growth Inc - concurrently with completion
of IPO, will sell $45 million in shares of co's common stock in
private placement to Istar Inc
* Safety Income & Growth Inc - proposed IPO price is an
estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
Source: (bit.ly/2nZynYM)
