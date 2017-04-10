April 10 Istar Inc

* Safety, Income and Growth Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Safety, Income and Growth Inc - to apply to have common stock listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SFTY"

* Safety, Income and Growth - intends to elect to qualify as real estate investment trust, for U.S. Federal Income Tax purposes

* Safety, Income and Growth - BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are underwriters to the IPO

* Safety Income & Growth Inc - co will be externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Istar Inc

* Safety Income & Growth Inc - concurrently with completion of IPO, will sell $45 million in shares of co's common stock in private placement to Istar Inc

* Safety Income & Growth Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee