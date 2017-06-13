BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 13 Safety Income & Growth Inc
* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing
* Safety Income & Growth - post ipo, concurrent istar placement and formation transactions, istar will own about 27.6% of co's outstanding common stock
* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of gic (realty) private limited will own about 11.7% of co's outstanding common stock
* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of lubert-adler, l.p. Will own about 4.1% of co's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing