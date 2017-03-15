March 15 Safilo Group SpA:

* FY net loss 142.1 million euros ($151.15 million) versus loss 52.7 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted net profit 15.4 million euros versus 6.9 million euros a year ago

* Going forward portfolio net sales in Q1 2017 are expected to decline by an estimated 15 pct to 20 pct compared to Q1 2016

* Is aiming to quickly achieve the capacity and speed levels required to recover the warehouse deliveries during Q2 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)