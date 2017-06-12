UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group says:
* seals exclusive distribution accord with Saudi Arabia's Dr. Mazen Fakeeh C. Healthcare Company
* the agreement is valid starting from mid-June
* renews partnership with Optitalia Gulf for the independent retail distribution across Safilo's other GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources