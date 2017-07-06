BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Commission has recommended to tribunal that Mediclinic Southern Africa, Matlosana Medical Health Services deal be prohibited
* Proposed merger is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in market for provision of private healthcare services in Klerksdorp and surrounding areas
* Proposed merger also raises public interest concerns as it significantly and negatively affects a particular industrial region around Klerksdorp Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2ssSvod] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing