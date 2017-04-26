BRIEF-L3 Technologies achieves certification for upgraded AT-802L Longsword Avionics
* L3 technologies inc - received a supplemental type certificate (stc) from federal aviation administration
April 26 South Africa's Competition Tribunal -
* Has confirmed Citibank N.A’s settlement agreement of 69.5 million rands for its role in the forex cartel
* Fine does not exceed 10 pct of Citibank’s annual turnover in South Africa
* Citibank has already begun supplying information that is helpful to the Commission’s investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Filed cta for a proof of concept clinical study for its long-acting transdermal anti-nausea patch, aqs1303
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition