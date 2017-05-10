BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Saga Plc:
* Announces a refinancing of existing bank facilities
* Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017