May 10 Saga Plc:

* Announces a refinancing of existing bank facilities

* Launch of a debut 250 mln stg seven year senior unsecured bond, a 200 mln stg five year term loan facility and a 100 mln stg five year revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)