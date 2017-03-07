BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Saga Communications
* Saga communications, inc. Reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Q4 revenue $37.3 million
* Saga communications inc- company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.