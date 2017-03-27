UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 SAGA FURS OYJ:
* AT MARCH AUCTION, PRICE LEVEL OF MINK HIDE UP BY 30 PERCENT VERSUS CORRESPONDING AUCTION LAST YEAR
* WHOLE ACCOUNTING PERIOD IS CALCULATED BE CLEARLY PROFITABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources