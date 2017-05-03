May 3 Sage Group Plc
* Interim dividend 5.22 penceper share
* H1 underlying basic eps rose 2 percent to 14.45 pence
* H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north
american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of
7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%
* H1 17 underlying 1 revenue growth (including north
american payments) of 5.7% with underlying growth in q2 of 6.3%
(h1 16: 6.2%)
* Organic operating margin of 25.2% (h1 16: 25.6%) achieved,
in line with front-loading investment into h1 which will support
accelerating momentum in h2
* Organic operating profit £211m, up 5.0 percent
* Underlying basic eps 14.45p, up 2.0 percent
* We are very confident of exceeding our full year guidance
of 6% revenue growth
* Reconfirm our guidance of at least 27% operating margin on
an underlying basis
