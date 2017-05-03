May 3 Sage Group Plc

* Interim dividend 5.22 penceper share

* H1 underlying basic eps rose 2 percent to 14.45 pence

* H1 17 organic 1 revenue growth of 6.4% (excluding north american payments) with stronger organic revenue growth in q2 of 7.0% (h1 16: 6.6%

* H1 17 underlying 1 revenue growth (including north american payments) of 5.7% with underlying growth in q2 of 6.3% (h1 16: 6.2%)

* Organic operating margin of 25.2% (h1 16: 25.6%) achieved, in line with front-loading investment into h1 which will support accelerating momentum in h2

* Organic operating profit £211m, up 5.0 percent

* Underlying basic eps 14.45p, up 2.0 percent

* We are very confident of exceeding our full year guidance of 6% revenue growth

* Reconfirm our guidance of at least 27% operating margin on an underlying basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)