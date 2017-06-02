June 2 Sage Group Plc:

* Disposal of North American payments business

* Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC

* Says enterprise valuation for transaction is $260 mln of which $240 mln is payable as cash on completion and remaining $20 mln as deferred consideration

* Transaction is subject to certain completion conditions and is expected to complete in next 3 months

* Proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and invested in growth