BRIEF-Cigna CEO says still deciding about Obamacare individual business
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
June 2 Sage Group Plc:
* Disposal of North American payments business
* Announces sale of its North American payments business to GTCR LLC
* Says enterprise valuation for transaction is $260 mln of which $240 mln is payable as cash on completion and remaining $20 mln as deferred consideration
* Transaction is subject to certain completion conditions and is expected to complete in next 3 months
* Proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and invested in growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 21 Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more closely to business concerns about Britain leaving the European Union as she set out a Brexit-focused government programme, pared back to reflect her weakened authority.
June 21 Deutsche Bank has hired Jonathan Rose as the head of its metals and mining investment banking team in the Americas, according to an internal memo, the contents of which were confirmed on Wednesday by a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman.