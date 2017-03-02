March 2 Saia Inc:

* Saia Inc - in January 2017, LTL shipments per workday increased 1.9% and ltl tonnage per workday increased 1.5% compared to January 2016

* In February 2017, LTL shipments per workday increased 2.9% and LTL tonnage per workday increased 0.9% compared to February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: