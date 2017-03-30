March 30 Science Applications International Corp
* SAIC announces fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.79
* Q4 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Science Applications International Corp - net bookings for
quarter were approximately $0.8 billion, which reflects a
book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.8
* Science Applications International- estimated backlog of
signed business orders at end of fiscal 2017 was about $8.0
billion of which $1.8 billion was funded
* Science Applications International Corp qtrly adjusted
earnings per share $0.79
