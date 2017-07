July 10 (Reuters) - Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholder and party acting in concert plan to increase their holdings in the company to 9.5 percent from 5 percent within six months

* Says share trade to resume on July 11

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2sVUkyd; bit.ly/2sGWwpt

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)