April 14 Saint-Care Holding Corp :

* Says co plans to set up a new firm named as Care Design Institute Inc, which will be mainly engaged in development and provision of care plan via AI, jointly with partners including INCJ (Innovation Network Corporation of Japan)

* Says new firm will be capitalized at 750 million yen and co will hold a 26.7 stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wIHinI

