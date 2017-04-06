UPDATE 3-Dow launches new GMO corn after landing China import approval
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
April 6 Saint-gobain:
* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding
* Saintgobain has exercised its option to extend the validity of the agreement until December 31, 2017
* Saint-Gobain will then have the right to extend the agreement up until December 31, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2ndZO4K See also: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients