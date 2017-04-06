April 6 Saint-gobain:

* Extension of the validity of the agreement between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding

* Saintgobain has exercised its option to extend the validity of the agreement until December 31, 2017

* Saint-Gobain will then have the right to extend the agreement up until December 31, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2ndZO4K See also: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)