May 30 Sajodongaone Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 76.0 million shares to merge with Korea Flour Mills, a milling manufacturing equipment firm

* Says merger ratio is 1 : 6.7581379 between the company and Korea Flour Mills, the company will survive and Korea Flour Mills will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/kATMep

