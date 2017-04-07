April 7 Sakae Holdings Ltd

* On 7 April 2017, high court handed down its judgment in suit nos. 122 and 1098 of 2013

* High court found that company had made out its claims of minority oppression

* Refers to matters concerning company's associate cos - Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte and Gryphon Capital Management Pte

* High court granted substantial number of reliefs that co had sought in suits includes orders that andy ong and ong han boon pay sum of s$16 million to GREIH on a unauthorised lease