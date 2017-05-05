May 5 Sakae Holdings Ltd:

* Matters concerning co's associate COS Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings Pte Ltd and Gryphon Capital Management Pte Ltd

* High court ordered Andy Ong, Ho Yew Kong and Ong Han Boon to pay Douglas Foo's costs in defending third party claims on an indemnity basis

* High court dismissed all third party claims that were brought in suit nos. 122, 1098 by Andy Ong, Ho Yew Kong, Ong Han Boon against co's chairman,Douglas Foo.