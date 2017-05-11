BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 Salem Media Group Inc
* Salem Media Group announces pricing of $255 million senior secured notes offering
* Salem Media Group Inc - Pricing of its previously announced offering of $255 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% senior secured notes due 2024
* Pricing of senior notes at an issue price of 100% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.