BRIEF-Galway Metals says received notice of action issued in Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
May 8 Salem Media Group Inc
* Salem media group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 total revenue of $65.0 million
* Q1 revenue rose 0.6 percent to $65 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees q2 2017 revenue down 1 to 3 percent
* Salem media group inc qtrly net broadcast revenue decreased 1.9% to $47.8 million from $48.7 million
* Salem media group inc qtrly same station net broadcast revenue decreased 1.6% to $47.6 million from $48.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $66.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Says co's 2017 "6.18" anniversary sales event recorded $17.6 billion in transaction volume for the first 18 days of the sale