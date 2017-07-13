FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Sales at Italy's Brunello Cucinelli up 10 pct in first half
July 13, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Sales at Italy's Brunello Cucinelli up 10 pct in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli says:

* Preliminary revenues for the first six months of the year at 243.3 million euros

* First-half revenues up 10.7 percent year-on-year at current exchange rates, up 9.7 percent at constant currencies

* Like-for-like sales up 4 percent in first 26 weeks

* Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli says confirms 2017 double-digit guidance for revenues, profitability

* Sales in China up 34.6 percent at 18.4 million euros, representing 7.5 percent of total revenues

* Revenues in Italy up 5.9 percent at 41.8 million euros, worth just over 17 percent of total sales

* Sales in European shops outside of Italy rose 9.9 percent year-on-year at 75.2 million euros, representing just under a third of Cucinelli's sales worldwide

* Group now has 91 directly-owned shops Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

