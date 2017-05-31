BRIEF-French group Safran buys stake in Kalray
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
May 31 Salesforce.Com Inc
* salesforce.com inc - announced a new $50 million fund from Salesforce Ventures, company's corporate investment group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares