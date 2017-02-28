Feb 28 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Unbilled deferred revenue at quarter-end of about $9.0
billion, up 27% year-over-year
* Deferred revenue on balance sheet as of Jan. 31 of $5.54
billion,up 29% year-over-year,29% in constant currency
* Reports Q4 revenue up 27 percent
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $10.15 billion to $10.2 billion
* For fiscal 2018, expect to deliver more than $10 billion
in revenue
* Says Q4 subscription and support revenues were $2.11
billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year
* Says Q4 professional services and other revenues were $183
million, an increase of 45% year-over-year
* Says raising its full fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance
previously provided on November 17, 2016
* FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share is projected to be $0.05
to $0.07, while non-GAAP earnings per share is projected to be
$1.27 to $1.29
* FY 2018 operating cash flow growth is projected to be 20%
to 21% year-over-year
* Salesforce announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full
year results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Q4 GAAP loss per share was $0.07
