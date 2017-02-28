Feb 28 Salesforce.Com Inc :

* Unbilled deferred revenue at quarter-end of about $9.0 billion, up 27% year-over-year

* Deferred revenue on balance sheet as of Jan. 31 of $5.54 billion,up 29% year-over-year,29% in constant currency

* Reports Q4 revenue up 27 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $10.15 billion to $10.2 billion

* For fiscal 2018, expect to deliver more than $10 billion in revenue

* Says Q4 subscription and support revenues were $2.11 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year

* Says Q4 professional services and other revenues were $183 million, an increase of 45% year-over-year

* Says raising its full fiscal year 2018 revenue guidance previously provided on November 17, 2016

* FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share is projected to be $0.05 to $0.07, while non-GAAP earnings per share is projected to be $1.27 to $1.29

* FY 2018 operating cash flow growth is projected to be 20% to 21% year-over-year

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.28 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q4 GAAP loss per share was $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S