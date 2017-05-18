US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 18 Salesforce.Com Inc:
* Salesforce announces fiscal 2018 first quarter results
* Sees FY revenue $10.25 billion to $10.3 billion
* Reports Q1 revenue up 25 percent
* Sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.32
* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.28 to $1.30
* Sees Q2 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.08
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Sees Q2 2018 revenue about $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion
* Sees FY 2018 revenue about $10.25 billion to $10.3 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.39 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deferred revenue on balance sheet as of April 30, 2017 was $5.04 billion, an increase of 26 pct year-over-year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view $10.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unbilled deferred revenue ended q1 at approximately $9.6 billion, up 26 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.