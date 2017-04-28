BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
April 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 mortgage loans sales were $1.8 million versus $1.8 million
* Qtrly net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses $ 7.6 million versus $7.2 million
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes
* Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017