UPDATE 2-Delivery Hero on track to raise 1 bln euros with listing
* Delivery Hero needs capital to fight competitors (Adds final pricing)
June 28 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
* Salix pharmaceuticals says U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted new drug application for NER1006 (PLENVU®*) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delivery Hero needs capital to fight competitors (Adds final pricing)
* BIOTELEMETRY HOLDS 17,831,214 LIFEWATCH SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 96.50% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF LIFEWATCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 29 Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.