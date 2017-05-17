UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 17 Valeant
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant and Actavis Laboratories Inc, at Actavis' request, have agreed to stay outstanding litigation
* Says companies have agreed to extend 30-month stay regarding Actavis' ANDA for a generic version of XiFaxan (Rifaximin) 550 mg tablets
* Says legal action is stayed through April 30, 2018 and cannot be lifted prior to Oct. 31, 2017
* Valeant says all currently scheduled litigation activities, including January 2018 trial date, have been indefinitely removed from court docket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is in the process of asking the U.S. department of Homeland Security to visit its hub in Doha and carry out an audit of security at the airport in light of the restrictions on large electronics devices in cabins, the carrier's CEO said.
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine