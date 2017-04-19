BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 SLM Corp:
* Sallie Mae reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.21
* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year diluted core earnings per share: $0.70 - $0.72
* SLM corp - expects 2017 full-year private education loan originations of $4.9 billion
* Qtrly net interest income of $268 million, up 28 percent
* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year non-gaap operating efficiency ratio: 38 percent - 39 percent
* Qtrly private education loan originations of $1.8 billion, up 2 percent
* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses was $27 million, down from $34 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg