April 19 SLM Corp:

* Sallie Mae reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.21

* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year diluted core earnings per share: $0.70 - $0.72

* SLM corp - expects 2017 full-year private education loan originations of $4.9 billion

* Qtrly net interest income of $268 million, up 28 percent

* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year non-gaap operating efficiency ratio: 38 percent - 39 percent

* Qtrly private education loan originations of $1.8 billion, up 2 percent

* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses was $27 million, down from $34 million.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 1.9 percent, down from 2.1 percent