BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 SALLING BANK A/S:
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 16.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* 2017 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 41.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOAN LOSSES DKK 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.