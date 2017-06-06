UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - proposed redemption is expected to be funded by proceeds of a proposed new term loan b, which is expected to be $850 million
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - reaffirming its expectation of consolidated full-year same-store sales growth of approximately flat versus prior year Source text - bit.ly/2rypcm4 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources