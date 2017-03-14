UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Salvatore Ferragamo Spa CEO Eraldo Poletto tells analysts in a post-results conference call:
* like-for-like sales fell 4.4 percent in 2016, group hopes for positive like-for-like this year
* CFO Ernesto Greco says EBITDA margin in range of 25 percent is group's next objective
* CFO Greco says sees no big improvement in results in first half of this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources