March 14 Salvatore Ferragamo Spa CEO Eraldo Poletto tells analysts in a post-results conference call:

* like-for-like sales fell 4.4 percent in 2016, group hopes for positive like-for-like this year

* CFO Ernesto Greco says EBITDA margin in range of 25 percent is group's next objective

* CFO Greco says sees no big improvement in results in first half of this year