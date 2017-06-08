GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as oil tries to claw up from 10-month low
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
June 8 Sama Resources Inc:
* Sama Resources- in consideration, co agreed to pay cvmr ca$5 million either in cash or, through issuance of equivalent value of common shares of co
* Sama Resources- CVMR will receive a royalty equal to 15 percent of sale price of metal powders produced by plants in excess of London metal exchange price
* Sama Resources Inc - signed technology license agreement with CVMR Corp to produce nickel and iron powders at samapleu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest in almost a decade on hawkish Fed
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
BENGALURU, June 22 Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,251.91 per ounce at 0120 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in the previous session, its largest intra-day percentage change since June 6. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.6 percent to $1,253.10 per ounce. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve