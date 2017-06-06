BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
June 6 Samart Corporation Pcl :
* Unit Teda Co ltd signed contract with Metropolitan Electricity Authority
* Total value of contract is 172.1 million baht
* Contract for supply and construction of 230 KV underground transmission line South Bangkok Power Plant Phase 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
