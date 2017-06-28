BRIEF-Zhong Fu Tong to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
June 28 Samji Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says 1.27 billion won worth of its unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 513,752 shares of the company, at 2,472 won/share, as of June 27
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/K8HyDG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, June 29 The China National Machinery Industry Corp (Sinomach) will merge with The China High-Tech Group, the country's state asset regulator said on Thursday, part of China's ongoing efforts to slim down its bloated state sector.