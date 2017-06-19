June 19 Sampo Oyj
* Says valuation of Mandatum life's portfolio to be sold to
Danske Bank finalized
* Say value of the insurance portfolio as at the December
31, 2016, is 334 million euros ($373.31 million)
* Says Mandatum Life and Danske Bank have agreed that the
theoretical result from the beginning of 2017 until the date
of the transfer, as determined in the valuation process, will be
deducted from the final sales price
* Says theoretical result for 2017 is determined to
be 18.1 million euros and for 2018 18.6 million euros
* Says transaction is expected to have a negative impact of
20-25 million euros on Mandatum Life's annual profit before
taxes
* Says transfer of the portfolio is expected to take place
during 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Helsinki Newsroom)