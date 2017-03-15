March 16 Samsonite International SA

* FY profit attributable to equity holders US$255.7 million versus US$197.6 million

* FY net sales increased to US$2.81 billion, reflecting an increase of 17.3 pct on a constant currency basis

* "With an improving outlook in some of our bigger markets, we expect better results in coming year"

* Following refinancing of senior credit facilities in Feb 2017, cash interest cost is expected to fall by about $16.0 million in first year

* India was affected by government's demonetization initiative, recording a 0.5 pct dip in constant currency net sales FY 2016

* On March 15, 2017 board announced cash distribution of about US$0.0687 per share, up 4.3 pct from distribution paid in 2016

* Board recommended cash distribution in amount of US$93.0 million, or about US$0.0659 per share for 2016