May 11 San Angelo Oil Ltd:
* San Angelo Oil Limited enters into business combination
agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd
* San Angelo Oil Ltd - Cabral Gold Ltd has a 100pct interest
in Cuiú Cuiú Gold deposit which is located in Tapajos region of
Brazil
* San Angelo Oil Ltd - San Angelo will issue approximately
22.8 million post-consolidation common shares to shareholders of
Cabral
* San Angelo Oil Ltd- under deal cabral will amalgamate with
newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of san angelo to form
Cabral Gold B.C. Inc
* San Angelo Oil Ltd - San Angelo proposes to complete a 1:5
consolidation of its common shares concurrently with deal
closing
* San Angelo Oil - pursuant to amalgamation shareholders of
cabral will receive 0.18 of 1 post-consolidation share of co for
each 1 share of Cabral held
